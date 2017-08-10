Soccer

Crystal Palace Boss Frank de Boer Ready for First Premier League Game Against Huddersfield

90Min
33 minutes ago

Crystal Palace manager, Frank De Boer, believes his side are in a good position as they enter the opening weekend of the Premier League season. 

Palace face Huddersfield Town on Saturday 12th August at Selhurst Park, and De Boer has spoken to the Croydon Advertiser to give his thoughts on the opening fixture. 

De Boer said: "I think we are ready and we showed against Schalke physically we are OK, and of course it's a new system and everybody has to adapt. All the players are important and they need to play these extra minutes, as they could be key for the rest of the season. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"So I think we'll be ready for Saturday. Huddersfield have done well and deserve to be in the Premier League with the philosophy that they play. I am looking forward to my first game against them."

The Eagles have no major injury worries, Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur are the only doubts. With the potential problems in the centre of the pitch, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to make his debut. Other players who could make their debuts are ex Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald and incoming loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah. 

De Boer will hope they do not emulate last season's start, winning only three of the first 13 games, leaving Sam Allardyce to come in and save them from relegation. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters