Crystal Palace Complete Season-Long Loan Signing of Talented Man Utd Defender

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

The defender joins the Eagles for the 2017/18 campaign as he seeks further first-team opportunities to develop his game.

Speaking to Palace's official site after completing his temporary switch to Selhurst Park, Fosu-Mensah explained how manager Frank de Boer's ambition and apparent faith in him was the cherry on top of the cake that sweetened the deal for him.

The 19-year-old said: “The manager spoke to me about coming down to join Crystal Palace and it was clear that he wanted me to be part of his squad which as a player gives you a great feeling straight away. I must now repay that back by putting in some good performances for the club.

“I am only 19 years old and still have a lot to learn and therefore getting the opportunity to play more games on a regular basis will help my development."

Fosu-Mensah, who is comfortable playing at right-back, centre-back and in a defensive midfield position, has played 21 times for United's first-team before he opted to move to London to join Palace on loan.

