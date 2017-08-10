Crystal Palace Complete Season-Long Loan Signing of Talented Man Utd Defender
Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.
The defender joins the Eagles for the 2017/18 campaign as he seeks further first-team opportunities to develop his game.
Speaking to Palace's official site after completing his temporary switch to Selhurst Park, Fosu-Mensah explained how manager Frank de Boer's ambition and apparent faith in him was the cherry on top of the cake that sweetened the deal for him.
#CPFC 🦅 are pleased to announce the season-long loan signing of @tfosumensah from @ManUtd! #TFM24 pic.twitter.com/dUAhNZimSf— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 10, 2017
The 19-year-old said: “The manager spoke to me about coming down to join Crystal Palace and it was clear that he wanted me to be part of his squad which as a player gives you a great feeling straight away. I must now repay that back by putting in some good performances for the club.
“I am only 19 years old and still have a lot to learn and therefore getting the opportunity to play more games on a regular basis will help my development."
Fosu-Mensah, who is comfortable playing at right-back, centre-back and in a defensive midfield position, has played 21 times for United's first-team before he opted to move to London to join Palace on loan.