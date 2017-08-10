Soccer

Crystal Palace Complete Season-Long Loan Signing of Talented Man Utd Defender

90Min
43 minutes ago

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

The defender joins the Eagles for the 2017/18 campaign as he seeks further first-team opportunities to develop his game.

Speaking to Palace's official site after completing his temporary switch to Selhurst Park, Fosu-Mensah explained how manager Frank de Boer's ambition and apparent faith in him was the cherry on top of the cake that sweetened the deal for him.

The 19-year-old said: “The manager spoke to me about coming down to join Crystal Palace and it was clear that he wanted me to be part of his squad which as a player gives you a great feeling straight away. I must now repay that back by putting in some good performances for the club.

“I am only 19 years old and still have a lot to learn and therefore getting the opportunity to play more games on a regular basis will help my development."

Fosu-Mensah, who is comfortable playing at right-back, centre-back and in a defensive midfield position, has played 21 times for United's first-team before he opted to move to London to join Palace on loan.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters