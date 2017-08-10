England Star Blasts Tottenham Over Transfer Policy & Hints at Potential Summer Move to League Rivals

Tottenham Hotspur full back Danny Rose has sensationally admitted he would be open to leaving the club to join a direct Premier League rival, while speaking in a revealing interview with the Sun.

Rose admitted he was "in awe" at the likes of Manchester City following their huge summer of spending, while he also expressed his desire to move back up north amid links with Manchester United. The England international even hit out at his current club's position in the transfer market, saying Spurs should not be signing players "you have to Google".

Opening up on his long-term future and recent injury issues, as well as his desire to win trophies, Rose said: “I am opinionated and I might not have long left in football. One thing is for sure, for the rest of this career, I will play this game how I want to play it and, while I am not going to disrespect anyone, I am going to voice my opinions.

“At my age, and having missed six months with injury, I have been thinking about this quite a lot. I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me. Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.

“Sorry, that’s not what I am about. I wouldn’t be happy with that. I want to win something. I will say this too - I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere.

“I moved away from home (from Leeds to Spurs) at 16. Yes I’ve got team-mates who have moved away from families in South Korea and Argentina, but I have been away for over ten years now and I don’t get to see my mum that often.

“I am going to make it my priority before I retire to play football up there. My short-term focus is to get back to playing like last year and if I do that the long-term will take care of itself. I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.”

Rose went on to admit that he will seek out a much bigger contract - seemingly hinting that it could be either at Spurs or elsewhere - to bring him in line with players at a similar level as he is currently. The report claims that the player is only pocketing around £65,000-a-week, but given the huge injection of cash into football recently, Rose believes he can earn more.

He said: “One thing is for sure - I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth. I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth.

“I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three - and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players.

“Under Harry Redknapp we signed Rafa van der Vaart. It was like, ‘Wow, how did he do that?’

“I mean signings like that are what we need - that’s just my opinion. There are three weeks to go until the window shuts and you look at Man City and think, ‘If the window shut now they would be happy with the business they have done’.

“Man Utd, more or less, are there - although I hear Mourinho may want one or two more players - but I am sure he’d be happy with his squad. As a Tottenham player I’d love to see more signings. It would lift me seeing a top player come through the door.

“I’ve seen a couple of players previously saying, ‘We don’t need a top signing or signings’. But I am sorry, I am not singing off the same hymn-sheet on that one. I think we do need one or two top signings to strengthen the squad. I’m just not buying the idea that we don’t need anyone.

“I know it was only pre-season but I watched the game against Man City and I was just in awe of City. They only had Kyle Walker, Danilo and the goalkeeper Ederson out of the players they’ve just bought.

“Speaking to some lads when they got back, they’re saying: ‘City are taking off £200m and then they are bringing on Aguero, Toure and Sane’. That just speaks volumes to me. Anyone who says we don’t need any ­signings, I’m not buying into that."