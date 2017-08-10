Ex-Sunderland Man Fabio Borini Explains How He Has 'Matured' Since Shock Milan Switch

Fabio Borini has revealed that he already feels like a much more "mature" player since his summer switch from Sunderland to AC Milan.

The former Black Cats forward completed a shock transfer to the sleeping giants following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League, and has already begun settling in well as part of Vincenzo Montella's star studded squad.

Speaking to the Italian press ahead of his side's friendly encounter against Real Betis (via the Dugout) Borini explained why he felt that he had bedded in so well after just one month, before stating which of his new team-mates he was getting on well with the most.



Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

He said: "I am getting on really well, I have also become more mature as a person so this has helped me.

"I am creating a bond with Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva as well, because knowing a couple of languages I try to be a bit of an interpreter.

"Focus and concentration are key words because the training sessions are long and there’s not much time to improve between the games.

I still dont understand why you bought @borinifabio29 he is nearly useless in this new team — LuisElShaarawy[SDMN] (@luis_shaarawy) August 9, 2017

"That’s why we quickly have to learn the movements and the tactics and to do this you need focus and concentration."

Milan have spent an astronomical amount of cash in the close season to give themselves the best possible chance of emerging from their slumber in Italian football and attempting to knock Juventus off their dominant perch in Serie A.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

No fewer than 10 new arrivals - Borini included - have joined the San Siro-based outfit as the club's owners bankroll a lavish spending spree, but Borini added that it was a player already at the club, and former club mate as well, who had caught his eye in his first few weeks back in his home nation.

He added: "I was impressed by Suso. I first met him at Liverpool and you can actually see he has improved a lot.

"He can make a difference and I can actually see how happy he is here at Milan."

