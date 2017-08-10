Fernando Llorente Set for Return to Swansea Training After Recovering From Broken Arm

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is set to resume full training on Monday after seeing his summer preparations for the new season wrecked by a broken arm suffered on holiday.





Llorente, scorer of 15 Premier League goals in 2016/17 as Swansea rallied in the second half of the campaign to avoid relegation, fractured his arm as a result of a freak cycling accident while away with his family at the end of June.

But after the latest x-ray, manager Paul Clement has been able to confirm that Llorente is ready to start his comeback six weeks on from the crash.

"Fernando is doing well. He had a final X-ray on Wednesday which showed the bone is now healed," the Swans boss explained to the press on Thursday (SwanseaCity.com).

"I anticipate he will join team training after this weekend."

The 32-year-old former Athletic Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla star therefore won't be involved when his team-mates take to the pitch against Southampton in the season opener on Saturday.

Clement has also questioned if the first home game of the season when Manchester United visit the Liberty Stadium might be slightly too soon for Llorente given his lack of training up to now.

That means the away tip to Crystal Palace on 26th August might be a more realistic target.

"I think Manchester United will be tight (for Fernando), but possibly we will have him back the following week," the manager commented.

In Llorente's absence, teenage loan signing Tammy Abraham could lead the line at St Mary's as he looks to continue last season's Championship form - 23 league goals for Bristol City - in the top flight.