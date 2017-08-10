Soccer

Fernando Llorente Set for Return to Swansea Training After Recovering From Broken Arm

90Min
23 minutes ago

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is set to resume full training on Monday after seeing his summer preparations for the new season wrecked by a broken arm suffered on holiday.


Llorente, scorer of 15 Premier League goals in 2016/17 as Swansea rallied in the second half of the campaign to avoid relegation, fractured his arm as a result of a freak cycling accident while away with his family at the end of June.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

But after the latest x-ray, manager Paul Clement has been able to confirm that Llorente is ready to start his comeback six weeks on from the crash.

"Fernando is doing well. He had a final X-ray on Wednesday which showed the bone is now healed," the Swans boss explained to the press on Thursday (SwanseaCity.com).

"I anticipate he will join team training after this weekend."

The 32-year-old former Athletic Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla star therefore won't be involved when his team-mates take to the pitch against Southampton in the season opener on Saturday.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Clement has also questioned if the first home game of the season when Manchester United visit the Liberty Stadium might be slightly too soon for Llorente given his lack of training up to now.

That means the away tip to Crystal Palace on 26th August might be a more realistic target.

"I think Manchester United will be tight (for Fernando), but possibly we will have him back the following week," the manager commented.

In Llorente's absence, teenage loan signing Tammy Abraham could lead the line at St Mary's as he looks to continue last season's Championship form - 23 league goals for Bristol City - in the top flight.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters