Former Wales International Thought Tottenham Rebel Danny Rose Was Going to Sign for Liverpool

Former Wales international and Premier League striker Dean Saunders has revealed he thought Liverpool were going to sign Danny Rose this summer.

The England full-back caused a stir on Thursday morning after an exclusive interview was published by The Sun with the player admitting he feels undervalued and underpaid at Tottenham, and that he could leave before the transfer window closes.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He is also dissatisfied with the club for their lack of transfer activity this summer, and that the situation is all a bit of a mess at present.

The situation could well mean that Rose, who has been sidelined since January through injury, leaves the club before the window shuts and Saunders thought he would have signed for Liverpool, who recently bought a cheaper option for the position in Andy Robertson.

He said on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Express: "I thought Liverpool were going to buy him. It's just not his place to say all this. As a player, you just play.

"When you're a player just play. If you've got something to say, knock on the manager's door. Sometimes you appreciate that as a manager when someone comes in and says 'look gaffer, we're defending too deep'. Sometimes you appreciate it.

"You don't go to the paper to say what you've got to say. When players all start piping up in different directions it causes chaos. Now Tottenham are getting negative press before they've kicked a ball."