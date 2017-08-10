Soccer

Former Wales International Thought Tottenham Rebel Danny Rose Was Going to Sign for Liverpool

90Min
an hour ago

Former Wales international and Premier League striker Dean Saunders has revealed he thought Liverpool were going to sign Danny Rose this summer.

The England full-back caused a stir on Thursday morning after an exclusive interview was published by The Sun with the player admitting he feels undervalued and underpaid at Tottenham, and that he could leave before the transfer window closes.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He is also dissatisfied with the club for their lack of transfer activity this summer, and that the situation is all a bit of a mess at present.

The situation could well mean that Rose, who has been sidelined since January through injury, leaves the club before the window shuts and Saunders thought he would have signed for Liverpool, who recently bought a cheaper option for the position in Andy Robertson.

He said on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Express: "I thought Liverpool were going to buy him. It's just not his place to say all this. As a player, you just play.

"When you're a player just play. If you've got something to say, knock on the manager's door. Sometimes you appreciate that as a manager when someone comes in and says 'look gaffer, we're defending too deep'. Sometimes you appreciate it.

"You don't go to the paper to say what you've got to say. When players all start piping up in different directions it causes chaos. Now Tottenham are getting negative press before they've kicked a ball."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters