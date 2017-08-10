Huddersfield Set to Announce Yet Another Signing as Barnsley Full-Back Andy Yiadom Undergoes Medical

Huddersfield Town are set to sign Barnsley right-back Andy Yiadom, as they prepare for their first Premier League match of the season away to Crystal Palace.

The Terriers have been extremely busy this summer so far and have signed no fewer than 10 players already, including Steve Mounie, Laurent Depoitre, Mathias Jorgensen, Jonas Lossl, Aaron Mooy, Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Scott Malone and Elias Kachunga.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Now they the look set to do business with fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley to sign 25-year-old Ghana international Yiadom, who was also wanted by Swansea.

According to The Sun, the Swans lodged a bid £3m, but were unsuccessful and now Huddersfield have capitalised on their failure - Yiadom is undergoing a medical ahead of the proposed move.

For Yiadom, it is a brilliant rise to the very top following the earlier stages of career as a non-league player.

He then moved to League Two Barnet before joining Barnsley last summer on a free transfer and his performances in the Championship last season earned him a called up to the Ghanaian national side for AFCON, which made him a marked man.

The Tykes are now expected to make a move for Nottingham Forest full-back Eric Lichaj as Yiadom's replacement.

