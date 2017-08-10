Soccer

Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Urges Whopping £100m Bid for Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has pleaded with his club's board to renew their pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale and offer in excess of £100m. 

As reported by The Sun, despite Mourinho publicly declaring that any deal for Bale was “game over” following Tuesday’s 2-1 Uefa Super Cup defeat to Los Blancos, the United boss has privately intimated that he feels an agreement can be reached.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

If Mourinho were to push for the transfer, it seem's that Bale himself, who has always maintained that he is happy in Madrid, would not have any problem playing under the Portuguese supremo.


Indeed, speaking after the game himself, the Welsh wizard stated his belief that United could be on for a competitive season in both the Premier League and Champions League due to the presence of their manager.

JON SUPER/GettyImages

“United did very well (in the Super Cup). They gave us a difficult game and I'm sure they'll do fantastic this season,” said Bale.

“I think it's getting there, obviously I think by bringing Mourinho in, it's kind of boosted the club, by winning a few trophies last year, it did them great, and I think they're getting back to where they belong.

“I see no reason why they can't do well in the Champions League, he's a great manager, he's done everything in football, he knows what he's doing and I'm sure he's building a great team for what he hopes to achieve there.”

However, Bale continued to emphasise his desire to stay put, adding:“I'm happy to fight for my place. We're all fighting for our places anyway. It's nothing new in football, it happens at every club, you just carry on like normal.


“We're enjoying winning, enjoying winning trophies, like everyone would, so for us, we're hungry to win everything, still want to keep winning games, winning trophies, so yeah we just carry on like that.

“I think for any footballer you want to win as many trophies as you can, so that's the main thing.”

