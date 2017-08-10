Marseille Coach Dampens Hopes by Claiming Arsenal Striker Olivier Giroud Does Not Want to Join Them

Marseille Boss Rudi Garcia has given up on his pursuit of Olivier Giroud after saying that the Arsenal Striker does not want to join the Ligue 1 team.

Giroud has struggled to assert himself as Arsenal's starting striker over the past few seasons, making most of his appearances as a substitute, and recent rumours have suggested that he wants to leave the North London side.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

And with the recent signing of Alexandre Lacazette, Giroud admitted earlier this Summer that he was unsure what the signing of his fellow Frenchman meant his future with the Gunners.

But speaking to L'Equipe, Rudi Garcia called Giroud as the 'ideal striker', but also said: "I think he does not want to come to Marseille, Olivier Giroud. The problem is that.

"We need people motivated by a visit to our country. It also shows that we have steps to be taken in order to be completely attractive."

Arsene Wenger has admitted that if he is to sign any more players this summer, he will first have to get rid of some of the squads fringe players, and a good enough offer could see Giroud leaving the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger said: "To be honest, the number is too high. We will let some players go. Too much competition for places is detrimental, but not enough competition for places is detrimental as well."