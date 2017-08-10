Marseille Confirm the Signing of Jordan Amavi From Aston Villa on a Season-Long Loan

Ligue 1 side Marseille have confirmed the loan signing of Aston Villa full-back Jordan Amavi, with an obligation to purchase.

The 23-year-old officially leaves Villa Park on a temporary basis to return to his homeland after passing his medical on Thursday.

✅ | We are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with @AVFCOfficial for the transfer of @JordanAmavi! Welcome, Jordan! pic.twitter.com/VMyn2KtB6p — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) August 10, 2017

Amavi had been due to play for the club in their Carabao Cup match against Colchester, but was withdrawn at a late stage as news emerged a bid had been accepted. He follows Nathan Baker, Jordan Veretout and Libor Kozak out the door.

The two clubs struck a £1.7m fee for the player's loan, which is to be followed up with a payment of £7.2m at the end of the season, as reported by the Mail.

Amavi didn't fare brilliantly in his first season as a Villan, making just 12 appearances in a disastrous Premier League season for the club that saw them relegated to the Championship.

He featured much more prominently last season though, making 34 appearances in the league, but his showing has not stopped Villa from sanctioning a move away.

Villa face Cardiff in their second league match of the season on Saturday and will be hoping to record their first win after drawing their opener against Hull.

