Reports claim that French champions AS Monaco have denied that an agreement has been met with Paris Saint-Germain for the €180m transfer of teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is understandably one of Europe's hottest properties and has been linked with an array of Europe's biggest clubs this summer after a breakout season, in which he scored 15 league goals for Monaco and reached the Champions League semi finals.

After links to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and even Arsenal earlier in the transfer window, Monaco's domestic rivals PSG made headlines on Thursday, despite already shelling out a world-record fee of £200m for Neymar from Barcelona.

Monaco dément tout accord avec le PSG pour Mbappé https://t.co/Y7MtEu7CHO — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) August 10, 2017

Spanish paper Marca on Thursday claimed that PSG had spectacularly outbid all competition and agreed a deal for with Monaco for the 18-year-old striker and could even announce the deal as earlier as next week.

However, those suggestions appear to have been immediately refuted by Monaco sources, who, according to Le Parisien, claim that there have been no offers from their domestic rival for the 18-year-old attacker.

Both Monaco and PSG are yet to officially comment on the reports, while Real Madrid and Barcelona too may yet still have a say in any deal to be done this summer.

Monaco have already lost a number of key members from their Ligue 1 winning squad from last term. Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy have joined Manchester City for a combined total of close to £100m, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has linked up with Premier League champions Chelsea. With Thomas Lemar, Fabinho and Mbappe all near-constantly linked away too, the faces a tough battle to retain the title in 2018.