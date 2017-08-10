Soccer

PSG President Travels To Madrid, Reportedly To Discuss Jan Oblak Move

Paris Saint-Germain's president Nasser Al Khelaifi is in Madrid with the rumoured intention of speaking to Atletico Madrid regarding the potential purchase of goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Al Khelaifi - according to reports published in Spain - attended the European Clubs Association in Spain's capital to meet with other club presidents, but is also utilising his time in the city to cover several pressing issues including making an enquiry about Oblak, as it appears that - despite already signing Neymar in a world-record deal - the Parisians' summer of spending is not yet over.

The 24-year-old Oblak has become a key figure at Atletico, following exit of Thibaut Courtois while PSG are on the look out for an upgrade between the sticks, as their pursuit of Champions League glory continues.

The Slovenian international supposedly has a €100m release clause in his current contract with Diego Simeone's Atletico, who will understandably be reluctant to part ways with his assured services - particularly considering the club's FIFA imposed ban on registering new players until 2018.

Oblak was reported to be close to signing a new contract with Los Rojiblancos, in spite of the fact that he only put pen to paper on his existing deal just over a year ago.

 

With PSG splashing out a record £200m for Brazilian poster-boy Neymar recently, money is apparently no object for the Qatari-backed side, and Atleti could fall victim to the same move that saw Neymar ripped from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, after Dani Alves arrived at the Parc des Princes this summer, Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier may have become surplus to requirement, prompting interest from Los Blancos for the 25-year-old.

