Premier League Legend Heaps Praise on New Leicester Forward Kelechi Iheanacho

Former Arsenal captain Thierry Henry has praised Kelechi Iheanacho and has said that the Nigerian striker is a great signing for Leicester City.

Leicester paid £25m for Iheanacho who was struggling to get regular football behind Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But Henry believes that Iheanacho has a great opportunity to prove himself at Leicester, as long as manager Craig Shakespeare can organise his team in a way that can suit the 20-year-old striker.

Henry told Sky Sports: “It’s an amazing opportunity for him, I think back to Manuel Pellegrini’s time last season at Manchester City. He wasn’t the only one but he was the spark in the team, fighting everywhere, scoring goals, trying his hardest. So I think it’s a good buy for Leicester.





“It will be interesting to see how he interacts with Jamie Vardy. Is he going to do the job of Shinji Okazaki? Is Okazaki going to keep his place? Are they going to be more adventurous?

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“I don’t know whether Craig Shakespeare will play a 4-4-1-1 or a proper 4-4-2, but it’s a good signing.

Iheanacho boasts the best goals to game ratio in the Premier League, but Henry also said that Iheanacho has the spirit and energy to go along with his talent, so if times get tough for the Foxes, he will still give 100% for his team.

“Whenever he had to do something at Manchester City, even when things were not great for the team, he delivered," said Henry. “People might say he had better players around him but let’s not forget that Leicester won the league two years ago. They have some good players too.”

Leicester's first Premier League game is away to Henry's former team Arsenal, and Iheanacho and his new team mates will be looking to cause an upset at the Emirates Stadium.