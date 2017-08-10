Soccer

Rafa Benitez Has Contacted Arsene Wenger Over Possible Signing of Arsenal Striker

90Min
43 minutes ago

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has talked to Arsene Wenger about the potential signing of Lucas Perez.

At the Premier League launch show on Wednesday 9th August, Rafa Benitez took the chance to talk about his club where BT Sport were present. 

Benitez said in his conversation with Wenger "I was talking with Arsene yesterday because we had the manager's meeting. I said, 'Listen, we have to talk.' He said, 'Listen, you have some money?' I like the player but it's too soon to talk about that."

It has been no secret that Benitez has been frustrated with Newcastle's transfer activity, his search for a new striker looks set to continue. Joselu was another Spanish striker they were interested in, but have had a bid rejected.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

If Newcastle are to continue their pursuit of Perez then they will face competition from his former club Deportivo La Coruna.

Deportivo's president Tino Fernandez said in the radio show 'Galicia en Goles' that: "Nothing is impossible but we have a limit, I never mention figures but we have done all that Deportivo can, even making a big effort because of the importance that I believe Lucas can have in this team next season.

"This is a very difficult negotiation but if I didn't think there was a chance I would say so. If we are still in the race it's because we believe there is a possibility. We will continue to fight because the truth is that he is looking forward to joining us."

Perez is looking to leave Arsenal to improve his chances of playing in the 2018 World Cup, but at the moment the £13.4m asking price seems too high for him to move permanently away. 

