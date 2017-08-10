Report Claims Sean Dyche Banned Andre Gray's Popstar Girlfriend From Box Prior to £18.5m Move

Watford completed their seventh signing of the transfer window on Wednesday evening, as striker Andre Gray joined the Hornets in a deal reported to be worth £18.5m.

Gray was a popular player at Burnley among the fans, where he scored nine Premier League goals last season, and his exit will sting in a team that has already lost star defender Michael Keane this summer.

One person who may welcome the move however is Gray's girlfriend Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who according to The Sun was banned by from the directors' box at Turf Moor by Burnley boss Sean Dyche's for being "too famous".

While the treatment of Pinnock, who is one quarter of the pop band Little Mix, is not claimed to have been a decisive factor in Gray's move according to The Sun's report, it does hint at some discord between player and management last season.

Marco Silva's Watford had twice bid for Gray earlier in the transfer window, which were rejected until Burnley deemed the offer of £18.5m too good to turn down. Brentford will get a 20 per cent cut from the move in the sell-on-fee clause in Gray's contract.

That's my right arm right there.. 🙊❤️ pic.twitter.com/GsZUcwsA5D — Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@LeighAPinnnock) May 2, 2017

The former Luton Town striker arrives at Watford with some baggage aside from having a famous partner and was subject to heavy criticism around the start of last season when some of his old tweets containing homophobic and racist language emerged. Gray was punished by the FA with a four-game ban.

Gray will join up with the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes and Brazilian striker Richarlison, who also joined the Hertfordshire based club.

Watford have taken their summer spend to over £50m with the arrival of Gray as new Hornets boss Silva will be hoping for a successful season with his new club.

