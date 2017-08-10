Soccer

Rising Liverpool Starlet Ryan Kent Signs New 5-Year Deal Amid Loan Interest

90Min
an hour ago

Ryan Kent has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool to remain at the club until the summer of 2022

20-year-old Kent, whose previous deal ran until 2019, has been one of the Reds surprise performers during the club's pre-season games and particularly impressed with a cameo against Bayern Munich during the Audi Cup.

Speaking to LFCTV, Oldham-born Kent - who has been with Liverpool since 2003 - spoke of his pride at putting pen to paper on a new deal.

“It’s a big achievement. It’s pay off for all the hard work that’s been put in over the last few years, so it’s a big achievement for me, my mum, my dad, my family and friends that have been with me throughout this big journey," he said. "I’m looking forward to kicking on in the future now.

“It was an easy decision. I am with a manager here that is willing to play young players and invest his time into my progression as a player."

While Kent could be included for Liverpool squad for the team's 2017/18 season opener against Watford on Saturday, there is also talk that he could yet be loaned out before the end of the summer window.

Kent, who impressed on loan at Barnsley last season, has been linked with Championship sides Aston Villa, Leeds and Hull in recent weeks.

The academy graduate has represented England at youth level has so far made one competitive appearance for Liverpool's firs team in the FA Cup third-round tie with Exeter City in 2016.

