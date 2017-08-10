Soccer

Sky Sports Pundit Claims He Wouldn't Be Surprised if Spurs Made a Late Bid for Crystal Palace Star

Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp, has revealed that it would not be a shock if Wilfried Zaha moved to Tottenham. 

Zaha has been a player on Tottenham's radar for a while, previously having a number of bids rejected. However, while talking to Sky Sports, Redknapp stated that Tottenham may come back in for the player: 

"I think Barkley would be the perfect player to do something different and I wouldn't even be surprised if they put in a late bid for Wilfried Zaha."

Tottenham are the only Premier League team not to have made a signing yet, with the sale of Kyle Walker fans have been hoping that the money gained will be reinvested. Therefore, Zaha could well become their first signing. 

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Last season was Zaha's most successful, where he registered seven goals and nine assists. Back in May he was rewarded with a new five-year contract, so Tottenham might have to break the bank if they are to sign him.

Ross Barkley is another player heavily linked with Tottenham, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Everton. 

With Tottehnam's first 11 being so strong, it is doubtful that Spurs' first team would be affected if either played signed.

After Danny Rose's latest comments expressing his desire to leave the club, fans will be hoping that the dressing room is in a good place for their opening fixture against Newcastle.

