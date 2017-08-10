Thursday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Rose, Sanchez, Fabinho, Kenedy and Much More

The 2017/18 Premier League officially starts tomorrow, but that does not mean the rate of transfer rumours is slowing down at all, here is today's roundup...

1. Danny Rose

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United

In an extremely revealing interview, the England international cast doubt over his future with Tottenham Hotspur, preferring a more lucrative move up north, which has reignited rumours of a switch to Manchester United.

2. William Carvalho

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Transfer: Sporting CP to West Ham United

Having been linked to nearly every top European side during the past few seasons, Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho may finally be leaving Sporting CP as West Ham prepare a £25m bid for the 25-year-old.

3. Jose Izquierdo

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Transfer: Club Brugge to Brighton & Hove Albion





The Seagulls look to have smashed their club record with the signing of Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo, after the Premier League newboys announced that terms had been agreed with the Belgian outfit.

4. Kenedy

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Transfer: Chelsea to Newcastle United

Versatile Brazilian youngster Kenedy has reportedly joined Newcastle United on loan for the entirety of the 2017/18 Premier League season, after he fell out of favour in West London, following a racist incident in China during pre-season.

5. Davinson Sanchez

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Transfer: Ajax to Tottenham Hotspur

The only club yet to make a summer signing, reports are suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur could move for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, with the 21-year-old Colombian rated at around £35m.

6. Luan

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

Transfer: Gremio to Liverpool

Liverpool's transfer dealings have left them somewhat frustrated this summer, but the Reds are not giving up on certain targets, such as Brazilian sensation Luan, who is also being pursued by Arsenal.

7. Lewis Baker

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Transfer: Chelsea to Middlesbrough

Chelsea are the kings when it comes to loaning out their young stars and highly-rated midfielder Lewis Baker is set for another season away from Stamford Bridge, with Championship side Middlesbrough leading the chase.

8. Denis Suarez

David Ramos/GettyImages

Transfer: Barcelona to Napoli

Despite being determined to stay at the Nou Camp to fight for his place, Denis Suarez may be forced out of Barcelona as Serie A heavyweights Napoli tempt the Catalan club into selling the 23-year-old for around €25m.

9. Fabinho

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Transfer: Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain

Having played a crucial role in Monaco's Ligue 1 title success last season, Fabinho is now wanted by domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain, who are ready to splash the cash for the versatile Brazilian.