Tottenham Targeting £35m-Rated Ajax Defender as Their First Signing of the Summer

Tottenham are targeting Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez as they continue to look for their first signing of what has been a frustrating summer thus far.

Spurs are the only club in the Premier League not to have made a single acquisition so far, and fans have been crying out for their club to flash some cash with the new season to commence at the weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino is sitting on £50m at least following their sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, and the Sun claim some of that could be invested into a deal to bring Sanchez to the club.

The Colombian centre-half was impressive last season, scooping their Player of the Year award and shining in the Europa League final defeat to Manchester United.

Sunsport claim that Spurs have opened talks with the 21-year-old and his representatives, and that he should cost in the region of £35m - Daniel Levy will supposedly open the bidding though at £25m.

They say Tottenham could face competition though from Chelsea, Barcelona and Crystal Palace, whose new boss Frank de Boer knows all about him.

Sanchez is a powerful and versatile defender who can operate centrally and at right-back, which would be handy after the departure of Walker.

Spurs face Newcastle in their Premier League opener at the weekend, and the club won't be able to count on Erik Lamela, Heung-min Son, Victor Wanyama, Kieran Trippier or Danny Rose who are all injured.

