West Ham and Host of Championship Clubs Chasing Chelsea Midfielder Lewis Baker

43 minutes ago

West Ham are battling against Championship clubs Reading, Middlesbrough and Bristol City for the loan signing of Chelsea midfield Lewis Baker, according to the Football Insider.

A move to the Championship is more likely for Lewis Baker as he would be guaranteed first-team football, whilst at West Ham competition for places would be much more fierce.

Lewis Baker is an England Under-21 international and featured heavily for Aidy Boothroyd's side in this summer's Under 21 European Championship. Baker has spent the last two seasons on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, but is now thought to prefer a loan move in England.

Premier League side Bournemouth who have previously benefited from loaning players from Chelsea such as Christian Atsu and Nathan Ake are also interested in taking Nathan Baker on loan this season.

Lewis Baker will be hoping to build on the most successful season of his career, as the attacking midfielder scored 15 goals and supplied seven assists, in 39 appearances for Vitesse Arnhem last campaign.

Lewis Baker also won his first major honour at senior level last season as he helped Vitesse Arnhem win the Dutch Cup. Whichever team manages to sign Lewis Baker, he will be an addition that brings energy and skill to his side.

