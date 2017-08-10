Soccer

West Ham Could Break Club Transfer Record Twice This Summer With £27m for Portugal Star

34 minutes ago

West Ham have bid £27m for Sporting CP and Portugal defensive midfielder William Carvalho. 

Hammers officials are reportedly in Portugal to negotiate a deal for Carvalho - who has previously attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester United - and the Telegraph claims that West Ham could now be in pole position to sign the 25-year-old star, who is keen on a move to England. 

While, West Ham's current bid stands at just over £27m, the report claims that Sporting CP are holding out for as much as £36.1m, but the clubs may meet in the middle over a deal which would surpass the Irons' record signing.

Carvalho was born in Angola but represents Portugal on the international scene, for whom he has 37 appearances and was part of their triumphant Euro 2016 campaign.

West Ham have perhaps done the some of the best business in the window so far with the arrivals of Javier Hernandez, Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and Pablo Zabaleta. 

Arnautovic's deal - thought to be worth around £24m - already broke West Ham's transfer record this summer but could yet be surpassed as the club look to do more business. 

Slaven Bilic will also look to cut his squad, if there are to be more incomings. Robert Snodgrass and Sofiane Feghouli look like likely candidates to be on the way out of the club.

If the transfer is to go ahead, Carvalho is unlikely to sign in time to be able to make his debut against Manchester United on Sunday August 13.

