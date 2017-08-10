Youngster Cameron Brannagan Frustrated Training Ground Incident Could Hinder Transfer Chances

Cameron Brannagan has suffered a broken hand, hampering the Liverpool midfielder's chances of leaving Anfield.

In a training ground accident, Brannagan had his hand stamped on leaving him requiring a scan, reports The Liverpool Echo. The scan confirmed that he had indeed broken his hand and will not require surgery but should avoid physical contact for a month.

Brannagan took to social media to vent his anger.

It seems that the 21-year-old is not part of Jurgen Klopp's plans having been left to train with the Under-23's, although he has been included in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim.

The 2015/16 season saw Brannagan burst onto the scene, playing in the Europa League and other cup competitions. These impressive displays led to Klopp praising him and rewarding him with a contract till 2018.

However, Brannagan failed to push on and was loaned out to Fleetwood Town last season managing 13 appearances. With the midfielder entering the final year of his contract Liverpool do not want to loan him out, only accepting a permanent offer.

His injury could now put off potential suitors, leaving January the likely period for him to leave. Hull City, Derby County and Stoke City are all teams believed to be interested in the youngster. Wigan Athletic had previously been interested, having a £1m bid rejected last season.

Klopp's team kick off their Premier League season on Saturday lunch time against Watford at Vicarage Road.