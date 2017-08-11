Arsenal's Jeff Reine-Adelaide Could Spend Loan Year in France as Ranieri's Nantes Register Interest

Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide could be headed back to his home country, after FC Nantes have reported interest in the 19-year-old.

With potential game time limited by the depth of Arsenal's squad and array of young talent, a loan would give the player the game time needed to develop.

Adelaide missed pre-season with an ankle injury, but showed promise within the youth ranks and cup competitions last season. Still yet to make a Premier League appearance, Adelaide found himself warming the bench often last season, and a loan move would give the youngster week in-week out experience.

David Rogers/GettyImages

According to L'Equipe, Nantes have reported interest in the youngster and would be able to provide him more game time, guided by former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri. Expected to battle relegation, Ranieri will be hoping to bolster the squad, with the new season already kicking off with a 3-0 defeat to Lille.

Having already made four signings this summer, Ranieri will be hoping to make the Arsenal man his fifth, with the lure of France being a huge part of any potential move.

Born in Champigny-sur-Marne in France, Adelaide joined Arsenal from RC Lens in 2015 and has appeared fleetingly for the Gunners since.

Making his name as a brutish box-to-box midfielder, standing at 6"0, Adelaide has a great physical presence for a 19-year-old, and with the loan move in mind, he still has a big future with Arsenal.