Barcelona May Turn Attention to Tottenham Star Christian Eriksen If Philippe Coutinho Move Fails

Barcelona are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer, instead of pursuing a deal for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalans are in hunt of two particular players this summer - a replacement for the recently departed Neymar and a long term replacement for ageing captain Andres Iniesta.

Coutinho was believed to be the latter, but so far Barça have seen two bids rejected for the Brazilian star.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

However, confusion reigned on Friday morning when, after Liverpool released a statement announcing that Coutinho will stay in Merseyside this summer, reports claimed the player himself has handed in a transfer request.

While the saga drags on the Catalans also - according to the Independent - may have Eriksen on their shortlist.

According to the report, the 2015 Champions League winners have already made initial moves through intermediaries to test the waters on a deal.

Christian Eriksen is a significantly better player than Coutinho and Levy has never sold cheaply. Can't see it, myself. Liverpool will sell. — Raj Bains (@BainsXIII) August 11, 2017

However, the Danish playmaker only signed a new contract in North London back in September 2016, and will prove extremely tough to prise away from London.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy supposedly has a price in his head for every player, but having seen Kyle Walker leave for £50m already this window, many believe that it'll take over £100m for Barca to sign Eriksen.

Furthermore, Spurs are likely to be very reluctant to see their star midfielder leave. The Premier League season kicks off this weekend, and having signed no one for the first team all summer long, his departure would be an enormous setback for the club.