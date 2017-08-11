Benfica Want Newcastle Goalkeeper Tim Krul After Ederson's Transfer to Manchester City

Benfica want to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul.

The Netherlands international did not feature for the Magpies last season as they won the Championship and achieved promotion to the Premier League, instead spending time on loan at Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

With Karl Darlow expected to line up between the sticks for Newcastle's first Premier League match against Tottenham against Sunday, Krul could depart this summer and Tancredi Palmeri believes Benfica are eager to sign the 29-year-old.

Krul has not played for Newcastle since the 2015-16 season, when Rafa Benitez's side were relegated after Steve McClaren was sacked, but Benfica are on the lookout for a replacement for the recently departed Ederson.

Newcastle have been contacted by Benfica for Krul — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 11, 2017

The 23-year-old is expected to start ahead of Chile international Claudio Bravo after the former Barcelona shot-stopper endured a torrid first season in England, and Benfica want Krul to become their new first choice goalie.

Benfica currently have former Inter Milan and Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar on their books, while Paulo Lopes and Bruno Varela are also at the Lisbon club, but Krul should be approaching the peak of his career and would be a valuable asset for the Primeira Liga champions.

Krul joined Newcastle in 2005 and has made over 180 appearances for the St James' Park side, spending spells on loan at Falkirk and Carlisle United during the early parts of his career.





Newcastle finished top of the Championship last season, beating Brighton to the title on the final day of the season and will face Tottenham on Sunday.