Tottenham defender Danny Rose has apologised after making controversial statements in an interview with the Sun

The England international hit out at Spurs' transfer policy, urging the club not to sign "players you have to Google", and also hinted he would be tempted to leave if another top side were interested in signing him.

A statement released by Rose's Base Soccer representatives read: "Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged.

"My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team mates and the fans. I'd also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle."

Rose is currently sidelined with a knee ligament injury he picked up in January against Sunderland and has been replaced by Ben Davies as Tottenham's left-back.

Tottenham recently sold right-back Kyle Walker to Premier League rivals Kyle Walker and Rose urged the north London side to reinvest the £50m into purchasing some world class payers, with Spurs yet to sign anybody so far this summer.

He said: “Under Harry Redknapp we signed Rafa van der Vaart. It was like, ‘Wow, how did he do that?'

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“I mean signings like that are what we need — that’s just my opinion.

“There are three weeks to go until the window shuts and you look at Man City and think, ‘If the window shut now they would be happy with the business they have done’.

“Man United, more or less, are there — although I hear Mourinho may want one or two more players — but I am sure he’d be happy with his squad.

“As a Tottenham player I’d love to see more signings. It would lift me seeing a top player come through the door. I’ve seen a couple of players previously saying, ‘We don’t need a top signing or signings’. But I am sorry, I am not singing off the same hymn-sheet on that one.

