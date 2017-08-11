David Pleat Hits Out at Danny Rose's Criticisms of Tottenham's Transfer Business

Former Spurs manager David Pleat has said that Danny Rose has 'jumped the gun' in his recent criticisms of the club's transfer business, insisting that they will sign up to three players this summer.

Rose admitted in an interview with the Sun this week that he was frustrated by a lack of signings at White Hart Lane, saying that he wanted the club to bring in big-name players to compete with their Premier League rivals.

Speaking to Radio Five Live, Pleat said: “He’s really jumped the gun because August 31st is the date [of the transfer deadline] and make no mistake Tottenham will sign one, two or maybe three players before that date.

“But remember, Rose was no more influential in Tottenham’s terrific season last year when they finished second than the other ten. Sometimes these type of things are agent inspired.

"I can think of several English left-backs like [Ryan] Bertrand, [Luke] Shaw, [Aaron] Cresswell and [Kieran] Gibbs at Arsenal. So Danny isn’t the only left-back in the world.”

BREAKING: Danny Rose wants to join @ChelseaFC or @ManUtd this summer if @SpursOfficial are prepared to sell him - Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/LH7a3IIRgi — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2017

Pleat also added that he believes Mauricio Pochettino is the one who should get the credit for the form of Rose, saying: “He (Rose) was very good for Tottenham in the system that Pochettino devised to make them a winning combination."

Spurs take on Newcastle this Sunday at 1.30pm, but Rose isn’t available as he continues to recover from a knee ligament injury from last season.