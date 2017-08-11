Huddersfield's Michael Hefele Pens New Deal to 2019 After Integral Role in Premier League Promotion

Giant German stopper Michael Hefele has put pen to paper on a new two-year extension after a fantastic first campaign in English football helped Huddersfield in their quest for Premier League football.





Now they have arrived in the promised land, the official club website has announced that the 26-year-old defender has committed to the Terriers until 2019, following his transfer from German side Dynamo Dresden. Signed last season on a free transfer, the 6 ft 4 centre-half performed magnificently in the heart of the back four.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Featuring in 40 appearances in his debut campaign at Kirklees Stadium, the dominating defender capped a stellar year with promotion to the Premier League. Earning a new deal, Hefele has the option for a further year extension if he impresses against high calibre strikers such as Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette in the English top-flight.





Scoring three goals last season, the highlight of his inaugural season in the Championship must be the stoppage-time winner against rivals Leeds. Hefele follows on from a number of Terriers players who have clinched long-term deals at the club following their promotion to the pinnacle of English football for the first time in 45 years.

The likes of Joel Coleman, Philip Billing, Jonathan Hogg, Tommy Smith, Rajiv van La Parra, Chris Löwe, Elias Kachunga and Christopher Schindler have also signed new contracts to give the Championship play-off winners solidity as they embark on a tough season in a very competitive league.





His compatriot and boss David Wagner remarked that the contracts extension of Hefele is a big positive on and off the field for the west Yorkshire outfit.





“Michael was a big player for us last season as we gained promotion to the Premier League," said Wagner on his key defender signing a new deal. "I think everyone can see how big of an influence he is in the dressing room and how good of a character he is for the team.

“He is a leader on the pitch and carries responsibility for his teammates, which attributes we want our players to have. Over the last season he showed how his qualities suit English football and our style of play. Now the test for him and the team is make the step up into the Premier League.”