Jermaine Jenas Explains Why Spurs Will Never Be a 'Super Club' Amid Talk Over Wage Structure

Jermaine Jenas has criticised his former club for their limited wage structure, and believes it is holding the club back from becoming one of the elite.

With a collection of world class players such as Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, the wage structure - in Jenas' belief - makes other clubs more attractive as they can pay twice the amounts in some cases that Spurs are prepared to pay.

Spurs currently have a wage cap of £100,000, which sees Kane and Hugo Lloris as the club's highest earners, the cap aims to keep players motivated and egos small. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep hold of his current squad of players, going into his third season with the club and looking to challenge for the Premier League title.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Speaking to Goal, Jenas said: "I think the one thing that will always hold them back is that wage structure. Until they break that wage structure they will never be a super-club. Manchester City will pay £200,000-a-week, Manchester United will pay £200,000 to £250,000-a-week to their players."

Using the two Manchester clubs as a reference, their wage bills are twice the size of Tottenham's, and the lure of high wages attracts the best players in world football.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He continued: "Right now, Harry Kane is one year away from being worth that, if already not being worth that. He could probably go to Man Utd and collect £230,000 or £250,000-a-week already and quite easily. Are Spurs going to break their wage structure? Maybe for one or two and I hope they do."





In spite of this, Jenas still hails the direction of the football club, with the new stadium on the horizon and continuing to play an exciting brand of football under Pochettino: "The thought of walking into that new stadium, with the manager that they have got, there are so many positives that outweigh money at that club."

It doesn’t sound like Danny Rose is Tottenham for life. pic.twitter.com/qXggHIRP6I — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2017

Yet, money talks in football, as shown by the Danny Rose controversy this week . If Kane continues to score and Alli continues to impress, it is inevitable that Europe's big guns will come sniffing. Jenas said "One or two might leave in the next couple of seasons. I think essentially, they as a club as players, certainly the ones I have spoken to, the majority of them are happy.

"I think that is the biggest thing as a player, you see your own game improving, you are moving in the right direction, you are challenging for trophies all of a sudden. That makes you stay. I think that’s what’s happened with these players."

As Spurs travel to St James Park this Sunday, they'll be looking to get off on the right foot amidst the controversy of the Danny Rose interview, and fan unrest over the lack of signings.