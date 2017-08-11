Soccer

Jose Mourinho Confirms Talks With Zlatan Ibrahimovic Over Manchester United Return

1:33 | Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City to Benefit Most From League's Wild Spending Spree
an hour ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed the club are in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic regarding a new contract.

The former Sweden international was a major part of the Red Devils side that won the Community Shield, EFL Cup and the Europa League last season, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances for the club.

However, he picked up a season-ending injury during a Europa League tie against Anderlecht, suffering serious ligament damage in his right knee and eventually being released by United at the end of the campaign.

Ibrahimovic's future remains unresolved and Mourinho has confirmed United could look to bring the 35-year-old in for another season, despite his injury potentially ruling the former Paris Saint-Germain striker out until 2018.

Mourinho said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: “You know he’s injured, he needs time to recover, he’s not ready to play tomorrow.

“It’s not something urgent, that we are desperate to have it done or not done, I just think that he was very clear by showing what he did last year was not enough for him.

“He thinks he can do more and wants more at the highest level so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us for the second part of the season.”

Mourinho also confirmed the club still want to sign a wide player, with their pursuit of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic looking likely to end in failure.

He added: “25% means one of four, and we got a central defender that can play in many other positions, which is important.

“Victor can play right back and can play central midfielder, we got a central midfielder, we got a striker, obviously the 25% would be a player for another position playing from the sides.

“But we have players and if we cannot strengthen the team in these areas we have people we can trust and go for it.”

