Juventus Set Deadline for Emre Can Move as Liverpool Midfielder's Future Remains Uncertain

Juventus will pursue other targets, if a deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can cannot be completed soon.

The 23-year-old Germany international is a highly-rated prospect at Anfield, helping the Reds finish fourth in the Premier League last season and qualify for the Champions League with five goals and two assists in 32 appearances.

However, the former Bayern Munich youngster is yet to agree a new deal with Liverpool and has been linked with a move away to Juventus, but Corriere dello Sport believe the Serie A champions will give up their efforts to sign Can, if no agreement can be made by this Sunday.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

The publication believes Juventus could revive their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who has won four Ligue 1 titles with the French giants and is also an established France international.

Juventus are widely seen as the strongest team in Serie A and have a wide array of centre midfielders to choose from, with Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Stefano Sturaro all expected to figure heavily for the Old Lady during the 2017-18 season.

Can joined Liverpool in 2014 and played in both midfield and defence under Brendan Rodgers before establishing himself under Jurgen Klopp.