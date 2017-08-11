Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Takes Another Turn as Report Claims Real Madrid Give Up Chase

Another twist in the seemingly never ending Kylian Mbappe transfer story has occurred. The French forward could be set for Paris Saint-Germain, after a report claimed his request an enormous €12m per year from La Liga champions Real Madrid was rejected.

It's been one of the stories of the summer. 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe broke into the Monaco side last season and took the world by storm, as Europe's biggest and richest sat up and readied their chequebooks.





On Thursday, the youngster was reported to have agreed a deal to leave the Ligue 1 title winners for PSG, in a €180m deal. However, Monaco since denied those claims.

Meanwhile, according to Spanish journalist Hector Fernandez, Real Madrid have given up on landing the wonderkid, after he demanded a yearly income of €12m - which has been offered to him by PSG.





However, despite this claim, reports in France are claiming that Monaco have denied any agreement with PSG regarding their young striker.

Le Parisien state that inside Monaco sources are adamant that no contact has been made with their Ligue 1 rivals, and that reports of a €180m agreement hold no substance to them.

This news all arrives after Mbappe is believed to have told Monaco that he wishes to leave the club - the reason thought to be due to the exodus of star players this summer.

With Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy both joining Manchester City during this window, and central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko linking up with Antonio Conte at Chelsea, the club seem to have been stripped for parts.

Furthermore, it's looking ever more likely that Thomas Lemar could be on his way to Arsenal - which may well be the final nail in the coffin for Mbappe.