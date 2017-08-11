Lazio Prepared to Sell Midfielder and Liverpool Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if Price Is Right

Lazio are prepared to sell midfielder and Liverpool target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if the price is right.

Liverpool have already had a bid rejected for the 22-year-old, who managed four goals and seven assists in 34 Serie A appearances last season, but the Reds face competition in the transfer window for the Serbia Under-21 international.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milinkovic-Savic could leave Lazio for around €70m this month, with Lazio willing to let the midfielder depart for another club as Inter and Juventus reportedly monitor the youngster's situation, having already made offers.





Milinkovic-Savic's agent, former Chelsea, PSV and Atletico Madrid striker Mateja Kezman, has already ruled out a potential exit, claiming the midfielder is not for sale at any price, but it appears Lazio are willing to let the former Genk man go.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

He still has a contract until 2022 but could make the move to Liverpool and challenge the likes of Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can and Adam Lallana for a first-team spot.

Milinkovic-Savic would also have the chance to play Champions League football with Jurgen Klopp's side, with Lazio only managing to qualify for the Europa League after finishing fifth in Serie A last season.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio after a season-long spell with Genk, where he scored five goals in 24 appearances after winning the Serbian Cup with former club Vojvodina.

He was one of Serbia's most important players as the country won the 2015 Under-20 World Cup, claiming the Bronze Ball for his performances in New Zealand.