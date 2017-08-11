Lazio Starlet Declares Desire to Stay in Rome Despite Juventus & West Ham Links

Lazio starlet Keita Balde Diao plans on remaining with the club despite interest from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and West Ham.

The forward has previously expressed his desire to move to the Allianz, but Juventus are yet to offer Lazio a suitable bid with a €20m deal, plus €5m more in bonuses, being deemed as unworthy.

Balde only has one year left on his current contract - allowing him to choose his club next summer - and so far he has blocked any other potential bids that that Lazio have received.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Despite such strong interest across Europe he is still planning on staying with Lazio after CittaCeleste.it, via Calciomercato report he told a fan that he isn't going anywhere, but he is yet to sign an extension to his current deal hinting at a short term commitment.

He said: “I’ll definitely play against Juventus,” alluding to the Super Cup final on Sunday, “and in the end I’ll stay at Lazio”.

Lazio however are looking to cash in on the youngster during this transfer window after they accepted a huge €32m offer from West Ham as well as bids from Milan and Inter all of which were turned down by Balde.

Tottenham had also revived their previous interest in the striker but those rumours were not met with any formal proceedings. The Senegalese international joined the Serie A club after moving from the Barcelona youth side to the Lazio under-19s in 2011 before joining the senior squad in 2013.

With 16 goals and five assists in 31 league appearances last season he has shown a natural attacking ability while playing in any of the front three positions but unless Juventus and Lazio can agree terms he will be stuck at an impasse until next summer.