Leeds United Reject £12m Offer From Burnley for Star Striker Following Andre Gray Sale

As Burnley prepare for life without star forward Andre Gray who recently completed a club-record move to Watford for £18.5m, the Clarets have been allegedly working on a deal to bring Leeds striker Chris Wood in as his replacement.

According to writer Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Post, via Twitter, manager Sean Dyche sees Wood as the perfect man to step into Gray's shoes as Burnley target survival in the Premier League. Reports suggest Leeds have rejected a paltry £12m for the 25-year-old, who has been deadly in the Championship in recent times.

Breaking - Leeds United reject offer from Burnley for Chris Wood. £12m plus add-ins/bonuses. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) August 11, 2017

The New Zealand star would more than likely relish a move into the English top-flight, where he could prove his credentials as a marksmen in front of goal, as his 27 league goals in 44 games demonstrated last year.

Sources indicate that Leeds are insistent on keeping the New Zealand vice-captain, so they can make a more concerted push for promotion back to the Premier League after narrowly missing out on the play-offs in the 2016/17 campaign.

Hay believes that further incentives were added to the deal to try and get the Peacocks to accept an offer. However, in today's market it is going to take a much higher offer to get a forward who is vital in the eyes of the board, management and the fans if they plan to return to the Premier League.

Leeds got off to a great start in the Championship in the first fixture of the season, as the Whites got off to a fantastic start thanks to a Wood header and a brace from promising midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

If the west Yorkshire club can hang on to the New Zealand international who recently featured in the Confederations Cup, they have an excellent chance of competing for a play-off position at the very least.