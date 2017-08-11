Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has tipped new Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata to become the Premier League signing of the summer - the former Reds captain admitting his appreciation of the former Real Madrid forward.

Morata's frustrating lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu resulted in a high profile switch to Stamford Bridge this summer - where he reunited with former Juventus manager Antonio Conte for a reported fee of £70m - and Gerrard predicts success for the 24-year-old.

"That's a tough one. I do believe Morata will be big for Chelsea," He told Jake Humphrey on BT Sport when quizzed on the 'signing of the summer'. "I think it might take a bit of time but I'm a real big fan of him and because he's worked with Conte before I think he'll come good and strong."

"Morata will be big for Chelsea. I'm a real big fan of him."



Steven Gerrard names his Premier League signing of the summer *so far* 💪 pic.twitter.com/yE5dHnhP8d — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 10, 2017

​

When asked on the impact that Manchester United's latest signing Nemanja Matic will have on the team, Gerrard reluctantly gave praise to the Red Devils, commending how strong the spine of their team looks ahead of this season.

"Yeah in a different way," Gerrard replied. "I think he'll make the spine of Manchester United seem very strong and I think Lukaku will be very good as well. That's not easy to say as a Liverpool fan but I do like the way Manchester United are looking in terms from their perspective. The spine's looking really good.

"If they can add big numbers in the wide areas in terms of goals to add to Lukaku I think they'll compete this year."

United kick off their season on Sunday as they host West Ham at Old Trafford in what will be the first proper glimpse of how Jose Mourinho's side look this year.