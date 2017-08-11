Man Utd & Chelsea Go Head to Head With Juventus for £36m Barcelona Star Sergi Roberto

Manchester United and Chelsea have been joined by Juventus in the race for Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, according to Spanish publication Sport.





25-year-old Roberto, who has a €40m (£36m) release clause, enjoyed consistent match-time during the latter portion of last season, deputising in a right-back role for the Spanish giants.

However, he is said to seek assurances over a first team role in his preferred midfield position, following the departure of Neymar.

Juventus are ready to pay the €40million release clause for Sergi Roberto. (Source - Sport) — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) August 10, 2017

The Barça academy graduate has also been linked with Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea, and both English clubs are understood to have already submitted offers according to Sport's report.

However, Juventus willingness to activate Roberto's current release clause may put them in pole position, should he wish to leave.

The report also notes that Roberto would prefer to remain at Nou Camp, and Barcelona's signing of right-back Nelson Semedo may allow him the freedom to operate centrally.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, Ernesto Valverde possesses no shortage of midfield options. Ivan Rakitić, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets will all likely occupy places above Roberto in the Valverde's pecking order, meaning a move away is the only viable route to guaranteeing regular football.

Barcelona have been linked with a number of big names, following the recent departure of Neymar. Phillippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have remained primary targets throughout much of the summer transfer window, but both Liverpool and Dortmund have so far been reluctant to negotiate.

Barcelona begin the new league season hosting Real Betis on August 20, before traveling to Alavés on the August 26.