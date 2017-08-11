Soccer

Man Utd & Chelsea Go Head to Head With Juventus for £36m Barcelona Star Sergi Roberto

44 minutes ago

Manchester United and Chelsea have been joined by Juventus in the race for Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, according to Spanish publication Sport.


25-year-old Roberto, who has a €40m (£36m) release clause, enjoyed consistent match-time during the latter portion of last season, deputising in a right-back role for the Spanish giants. 

However, he is said to seek assurances over a first team role in his preferred midfield position, following the departure of Neymar.

The Barça academy graduate has also been linked with Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea, and both English clubs are understood to have already submitted offers according to Sport's report.

However, Juventus willingness to activate Roberto's current release clause may put them in pole position, should he wish to leave.

The report also notes that Roberto would prefer to remain at Nou Camp, and Barcelona's signing of right-back Nelson Semedo may allow him the freedom to operate centrally.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, Ernesto Valverde possesses no shortage of midfield options. Ivan Rakitić, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets will all likely occupy places above Roberto in the Valverde's pecking order, meaning a move away is the only viable route to guaranteeing regular football.

Barcelona have been linked with a number of big names, following the recent departure of Neymar. Phillippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have remained primary targets throughout much of the summer transfer window, but both Liverpool and Dortmund have so far been reluctant to negotiate.

Barcelona begin the new league season hosting Real Betis on August 20, before traveling to Alavés on the August 26.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters