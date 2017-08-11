Manchester United are on the verge of signing 19-year-old Portuguese winger Bruno Amorim from Portuguese side Oliveirense.

United have managed to secure the three of their four transfer targets so far, completing deals for Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, and Victor Lindelof. However, Jose Mourinho's side have been unable to make a breakthrough in negotiations with Inter over the sale of Ivan Perisic.

Reports have also suggested that United have targeted the signing of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, but the Red Devils have also focused efforts on bolstering their academy ranks.

United already added the likes of Largie Ramazani and Aliou Badara Traore to the academy set-up in the summer. And it now seems the English giants will be making yet another investment in the next generation of United players.

As per Portuguese publication, Noticias ao Minuto, Oliveirense director Antonio Jose Leite has confirmed that a deal for young Amorim is '90 percent done.'

"He had been promoted to the main squad but [United’s] scout was alert and decided to take him there,” Jose Leite said. “At this time the business is 90 percent done and he may have an excellent contract ahead.

“The contract will shortly be announced, but he is a future bet at United.”

Oliveirense compete in the Portuguese second tier and recently took all three points from their opening league match of the new season. Amorim's impressive performances for the Portuguese club last term caught the attention of United scouts.

The teenager will reportedly join United's U-23 - who are managed by club legend Nicky Butt. The United first team will open the new Premier League season at home to Slaven Bilic's West Ham.