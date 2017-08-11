Newcastle United Midfielder Bound for Club Exit After Training Confrontation With Boss Rafa Benítez

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback has all but sealed his future away from St James' Park, after a heated training ground altercation with his manager Rafael Benítez. The former Sunderland star is unlikely to be included in his manager's 25-man squad for the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, and is set for a swift exit following his row with the 57-year-old Spaniard.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the central-midfielder had already been training on his own, and refused to participate in the main group's session when a fellow teammate sustained a minor injury. Benítez is believed to have been enraged by his actions, and has informed the player that he will not be allowed to rejoin the Magpies' first-team training sessions.

When Shelvey sees the starting line up against #thfc and sees Jack Colback starting next to him #nufc pic.twitter.com/2Mn9FnTFEy — Øli (@VintageHayden) August 7, 2017

Newcastle will now be desperately trying to find a new club for Colback, who has failed to live up to the hype that saw him cross the great divide and join from fierce local rivals Sunderland in 2014. The highly controversial deal didn't pay off for the Toon, as the player once touted as a potential England midfielder has struggled to enhance his reputation any further.





Colback is thought to be earning around £40k a week, a figure that is likely to turn off a number of potential suitors. The North East side are rapidly running out of time to rebuild their squad ahead of the transfer window closing, and Benítez is thought to be greatly frustrated with the lack of funds he has received from owner Mike Ashley to bolster his side.

Newcastle fans may well be worrying about their side's ability to stay afloat in the Premier League next season, after taking a rather cautious approach to the transfer market thus far. The club have made a handful of signings, the most high-profile of which being highly-rated young winger Jacob Murphy, who joined the Magpies in a £10m deal from Norwich City.