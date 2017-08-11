A 'close family member' of Philippe Coutinho's has spoken out about the player's frustration at Liverpool's attempts to block his move to Barcelona.

The club released an official statement on Friday morning insisting that the player is not for sale at any price, and this may have been the final straw for the Brazilian.

Coutinho supposedly only wanted a deal that was done "amicably" to protect his own reputation and maintain adoration from the supporters, however, with rumours of a transfer request being submitted this has been thrown up in the air.

2/2 has tremendous love for LFC & fans but like Gerrard and Suarez have pointed out in past LFC doesn't let players leave on amicable terms" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 11, 2017

According to Sky, the family member has identified that players are often not allowed to leave on these terms, and Coutinho may have to apply his own pressure to secure his dream move.

While the statement remains short, actions speak louder than words as this cataclysm of news can be rooted back to FSG's "not for sale" statement at ten o' clock this morning.

While this provides no evidence of a transfer request being submitted, the comparisons to Luis Suarez, in particular, are intriguing.

Suarez who made the exact same move from Liverpool to Barcelona, on 31 May 2013, Suárez said that he would be seeking an exit from Liverpool in the summer, citing excessive media attention on his family as a reason for wanting to leave. Which FSG matched by saying that Suarez would not be allowed to leave the club.

The Uruguayan's efforts to jump ship were deemed so disrespectful, he was made to train alone and was not sold, and remained for one more season before getting his transfer.

Coutinho may be looking at this history with intent, knowing that player power is at an all time high and that a transfer request would spark a move to Barcelona.