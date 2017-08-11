PHOTO: Young Everton Stars Including Holgate & Calvert-Lewin Show Off New 3rd Kit on Twitter

Everton's young England stars appear to have leaked the club's third kit for the 2017/18 season ahead of its official unveiling.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate took to their personal Twitter accounts to show off the new strip and it's well, a sight to behold in the nicest possible way, despite what the vast majority of Evertonians think.

The shirt is predominantly purple with thick black lines segmenting the jersey, and the club's crest, sponsors Sport Pesa and kit manufacturers Umbro all stand out against that dark back drop in a bright luminescient yellow hue.

I might be a bit late with this one but here's our new third kit #TogetherOnwards pic.twitter.com/4JKlGF7Bo6 — DCL (@CalvertLewin14) August 11, 2017

The fluorescent yellow colour is also present down the shoulders of the top and in the middle of the collar, with the sleeves contrasting against the bright tone in the same black colour that splits the front of the jersey.

The shorts and socks appear to also be predominantly made up of the colour purple, with the fluorescent yellow hue allowing the badge, Umbro logo and rings around the tops of the socks to stand out much like they do on the shirt.

The third kit contrasts sharply with the club's other two strips for this season, with the home kit sporting the club's traditional royal blue and white colours and the away strip made up of various shades of grey.

With no official confirmation of when the strip is set to be officially revealed, the young trio have definitely jumped the gun on this one - unless you believe that it is all a marketing ploy from the Toffees' camp to gauge fan opinions.

The kit will likely be released once it is debuted for the first time - either during a league game or on the club's website in the coming weeks - and will certainly only be used sporadically much like last season's alternative away strip.

