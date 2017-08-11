Soccer

Rafa Benitez Confirms He Remains '100% Committed' to Newcastle Despite St James' Strife

an hour ago

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has insisted he remains 100% committed to the club despite a disappointing transfer window.

The Magpies have signed winger Christian Atsu, defender Florian Lejeune, forward Jacob Murphy and full-back Javier Manquillo but Benitez has previously voiced his frustration at the way the club have conducted business this summer.

However, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss has insisted he remains fully committed to Newcastle after guiding the club to the Championship title last season.

He told Sky Sports: "Obviously I said how I feel during this summer but at the same time my commitment is 100% with this team, this club, in terms of trying to win the first game until the last one.

"My ambition is to do well every single game, to get three points and see where we are in the table, so I am not saying, 'I am really pleased with everything', because it is not true, but I am not saying that I will not do my best to be as high as possible in the table.

"The first one [objective] is to get three points against Tottenham and after that see every week where we are.

"At the moment it is to be sure that we have a competitive team that will be improving, still the transfer window is open so we can bring some players in and maybe we have to move some players out.

"After that, be sure that the team is competitive, be sure that the players understand the responsibilities that we have, and try to do our best every game and see if we can be at the middle of the table, the top of the table or avoid relegation."

