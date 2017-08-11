Seamus Coleman Hands Everton Huge Injury Boost as Crocked Ace Steps Up Broken Leg Recovery

Seamus Coleman has provided Everton with a timely injury boost after he stepped up his recovery from a broken leg on the eve of the new season.

The Toffees right-back has spent the last five months recuperating from the horrific injury he sustained on international duty with the Republic of Ireland back in March.

Everton's official website revealed on Friday, however, that Coleman had begun training outdoors as he went through a series of running drills with the club's medical staff to see how his healed leg stood up to the extra pressure.

Great to see our Captain Seamus Coleman back on the pitch. Looking forward to seeing him back in the @FAIreland green! #COYBIG https://t.co/sG7QYYQDDN — eirSport (@eirSport) August 11, 2017

The boost will give manager Ronald Koeman a lift ahead of the 2017/18 campaign kicking off for the Blues tomorrow, with his side set to host Stoke City at Goodison Park.

The Dutchman has bolstered his full-back ranks in Coleman's absence with the free signing of Cuco Martina, but Coleman's trademark bursts down the right flank were notable by their absence during the club's pre-season fixture schedule.

It will be some time before the 28-year-old is back to full fitness given the severity of his injury, but the Toffees are well stocked at right-back with Martina vying for a starting berth alongside Mason Holgate and Jonjoe Kenny in Koeman's squad.

Players in the press moaning about money, meanwhile Seamus Coleman is giving his to @EITC and fighting to come back from a broken leg!💙 — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 10, 2017

Coleman has been tenatively pencilled in for a return to the first-team picture around Christmas time, and it is hoped that he won't suffer any setbacks as he continues his rehabilitation programme.

The ex-Sligo Rovers man suffered a double break of his lower leg after Wales defender Neil Taylor scythed him down in an appalling tackle during a 0-0 clash between the two sides.

Taylor was subsequently sent off his challenge, while Coleman was immediately rushed to hospital to obtain an official diagnosis on his leg.

Coleman recently donated around £8,000 to Everton in the Community's 'Home is Where the Heart is' campaign after a number of fans cycled 230 miles from Goodison Park to his hometown of Sligo in June to raise funds for the homeless - a fee which ironically took the overall donation to £60,000, which was the amount Everton paid for him back in January 2009.

