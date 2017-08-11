Stoke Complete Permanent Signing of Dutch International Defender Bruno Martins Indi

Stoke City have officially completed the permanent signing of Dutch international defender Bruno Martins Indi from Porto after the player spent last season on loan at the bet365 Stadium.





Martins Indi, who played 35 Premier League games for the club in 2016/17, has signed a five-year contract with the Potters and the transfer fee has been publicly disclosed at €7.7m.

It had actually been expected earlier in the summer that Martins Indi might return to England to join Crystal Palace instead after Stoke appeared to reach an impasse in talks with Porto.

However, a breakthrough was made in the last few days and the 25-year-old, who helped the Netherlands finish third at the 2014 World Cup, has now signed on the dotted line.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"We are delighted to have secured a deal to bring Bruno to the club in a permanent transfer and I know that Bruno feels the same," Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes told StokeCityFC.com.

"Bruno loved being with us last season and made no secret of his desire to move here permanently when his loan spell came to an end. We've had to be patient in our dealings with Porto but we're really pleased with the outcome."