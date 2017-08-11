Teams Learn Carabao Cup Second Round Fate After Shambolic Draw Controversy (Again!)
The Carabao Cup second round draw failed to escape controversy on Thursday night after a number of clubs were left confused as to whether their ties would be at home or away.
The sponsored League Cup has already been hit with embarrassment this season when the first round draw in Thailand last month saw the sound on the live online stream fail, as well as the subsequent graphics displaying several wrong ties.
The second round draw was made live on Sky Sports and hit confusion when the first four ties of the southern section seemed to be drawn the wrong way around.
This draw for the 'Carabao Cup' is only slightly less shambolic than the one for the previous round pic.twitter.com/RIVBmBfE7E— Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) August 10, 2017
It was supposed to be that seeded clubs were drawn followed by whether they would be home or away, followed lastly by their opponent. But the eight clubs involved, including Watford and Crystal Palace were left none the wiser as to where they would be playing their games.
Brentford started out by tweeting, 'We will be at home to QPR in the second round of the Carabao Cup', only to follow it up with, 'Or we might be away, we're not quite sure!!'
Or we might be away, we're not quite sure!! https://t.co/blSnD3Ua4X— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 10, 2017
The EFL acknowledged the confusion when later publishing the full draw online, but insisted that it had been 'in no way compromised'.
Second round ties will be played in the week commencing 21st August, while the remaining Premier League clubs with European commitments will enter the competition at the third round.
The Second Round Draw in Full:
Northern Section
Carlisle United v Sunderland
Bolton v Sheffield Wednesday
Accrington Stanley v West Bromwich
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
Newport County v Leeds
Stoke v Rochdale
Huddersfield v Rotherham
Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe United
Doncaster v Hull
Blackburn v Burnley
Sheffield United v Leicester
Aston Villa v Wigan
Barnsley v Derby or Grimsby
Southern Section
Brentford v QPR
Ipswich v Crystal Palace
Bristol City v Watford
Norwich v Charlton
Cheltenham Town v West Ham
Brighton v Barnet
Cardiff v Burton Albion
Southampton v Wolves
Fulham v Bristol Rovers
MK Dons v Swansea
Birmingham v Bournemouth
Reading v Millwall