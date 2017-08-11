Teams Learn Carabao Cup Second Round Fate After Shambolic Draw Controversy (Again!)

The Carabao Cup second round draw failed to escape controversy on Thursday night after a number of clubs were left confused as to whether their ties would be at home or away.

The sponsored League Cup has already been hit with embarrassment this season when the first round draw in Thailand last month saw the sound on the live online stream fail, as well as the subsequent graphics displaying several wrong ties.

The second round draw was made live on Sky Sports and hit confusion when the first four ties of the southern section seemed to be drawn the wrong way around.

This draw for the 'Carabao Cup' is only slightly less shambolic than the one for the previous round pic.twitter.com/RIVBmBfE7E — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) August 10, 2017

It was supposed to be that seeded clubs were drawn followed by whether they would be home or away, followed lastly by their opponent. But the eight clubs involved, including Watford and Crystal Palace were left none the wiser as to where they would be playing their games.

Brentford started out by tweeting, 'We will be at home to QPR in the second round of the Carabao Cup', only to follow it up with, 'Or we might be away, we're not quite sure!!'

Or we might be away, we're not quite sure!! https://t.co/blSnD3Ua4X — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 10, 2017

The EFL acknowledged the confusion when later publishing the full draw online, but insisted that it had been 'in no way compromised'.

Second round ties will be played in the week commencing 21st August, while the remaining Premier League clubs with European commitments will enter the competition at the third round.

The Second Round Draw in Full:





Northern Section

Carlisle United v Sunderland

Bolton v Sheffield Wednesday

Accrington Stanley v West Bromwich

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Newport County v Leeds

Stoke v Rochdale

Huddersfield v Rotherham

Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe United

Doncaster v Hull

Blackburn v Burnley

Sheffield United v Leicester

Aston Villa v Wigan

Barnsley v Derby or Grimsby

Southern Section

Brentford v QPR

Ipswich v Crystal Palace

Bristol City v Watford

Norwich v Charlton

Cheltenham Town v West Ham

Brighton v Barnet

Cardiff v Burton Albion

Southampton v Wolves

Fulham v Bristol Rovers

MK Dons v Swansea

Birmingham v Bournemouth

Reading v Millwall