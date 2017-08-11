Soccer

Twitter Basically Breaks as Arsenal and Leicester Treat the World to the Best Opener in PL History

an hour ago

Football, bloody hell.

Football is back. Football is back with a bang. A serious, serious bang. Arsenal and Leicester City treated us to what probably will end up being the game of the season in the first Premier League fixture of the 2017/18 campaign, winning an incredible encounter 4-3 at the Emirates.

Here's how it unfolded via some excellent reactions on Twitter.

Alexandre Lacazette scored within two minutes, but Leicester struck back with two quick goals to give Arsenal fans - and the rest of the watching audience - that same old feeling that things are just never going to change at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger.

Jamie Vardy struck to make it 2-1 after some questionable goalkeeping by Petr Cech...

Arsenal struck back to equalise on the stroke of half time, but not before they Arsenal'd all over the place just a little bit more. They also very much Arsenal'd all over the place in the second half, too.

And after the break, Vardy struck again following some lax defending to put Arsenal 3-2 down - making the home support stare down the barrel of another opening day defeat.

But that wasn't all. This is the Premier League you know, and it ain't over til it's over. Especially when Aaron Ramsey is on the pitch.

And, of course. Olivier f*cking Giroud. The match winner.

AAAAAND BREATHE.

