Twitter Basically Breaks as Arsenal and Leicester Treat the World to the Best Opener in PL History

Football, bloody hell.

Football is back. Football is back with a bang. A serious, serious bang. Arsenal and Leicester City treated us to what probably will end up being the game of the season in the first Premier League fixture of the 2017/18 campaign, winning an incredible encounter 4-3 at the Emirates.

Good to be back. pic.twitter.com/WkZTRJUvG9 — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) August 11, 2017

Here's how it unfolded via some excellent reactions on Twitter.

Alexandre Lacazette scored within two minutes, but Leicester struck back with two quick goals to give Arsenal fans - and the rest of the watching audience - that same old feeling that things are just never going to change at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger.

Lacazette SCORES!



Arsenal Fans: "This is gonna be OUR year!"



The Foxes get one back...



Arsenal Fans: "Wenger out!" #ARSLEI — Tarek Ahmed (@RealTarekAhmed) August 11, 2017

Lacazette watching his Arsenal team mates defending like... pic.twitter.com/DFXLqIR783 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 11, 2017

Not even five minutes gone and it's 1-1 at the Emirates through Okazaki and Lacazette!



Welcome back, the Premier League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tjrN0DJtmj — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 11, 2017

160 - There were just 160 seconds separating Alexandre Lacazette & Shinji Okazaki's goals in this match. Drama. #ARSLEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2017

Jamie Vardy struck to make it 2-1 after some questionable goalkeeping by Petr Cech...

Petr Čech must be saving up all those 15 points he's worth a season to use in one go, like they're Nectar points or something. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) August 11, 2017

Cech caught in about half a dozen different minds on that cross. Nobody actually tracking the runner. Horrible pass. Oh, Arsenal. — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) August 11, 2017

Jamie Vardy right now pic.twitter.com/xST5QEGg3I — Football Trolls (@Footballltrolls) August 11, 2017

Arsenal struck back to equalise on the stroke of half time, but not before they Arsenal'd all over the place just a little bit more. They also very much Arsenal'd all over the place in the second half, too.

Arsenal reshuffle means they now have a midfielder at right-back, a right-back at left-back and two left-backs at centre-back. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) August 11, 2017

"We've got Ozil, Mesut Ozil, I just don't think you understand"



*Ozil shanks ball out of play*



Singing stops — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 11, 2017

And after the break, Vardy struck again following some lax defending to put Arsenal 3-2 down - making the home support stare down the barrel of another opening day defeat.

When Jamie Vardy scores a header to put Leicester 3-2 up at the Emirates #ARSLEI #PLKickoff pic.twitter.com/f4ZSSXMRWg — Two Footed Fantasy (@2FootedFantasy) August 11, 2017

#wengerout brigade starts in 5,4,3,2... Vardy! — Ben Lodge (@Blodge93) August 11, 2017

But that wasn't all. This is the Premier League you know, and it ain't over til it's over. Especially when Aaron Ramsey is on the pitch.

When you check your phone and realise Aaron Ramsey scored a vital goal this evening...#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/jrkVZeQHG4 — 90min (@90min_Football) August 11, 2017

Ramsey has totally changed this game round for Arsenal. How he isn't a god there I just don't know... — Jonny Owen (@JonnyOwenFilm) August 11, 2017

As if them lot don't like Aaron Ramsey. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 11, 2017

And, of course. Olivier f*cking Giroud. The match winner.

All @Arsenal fans when Olivier Giroud scored that winner! pic.twitter.com/pb1h1SkrL9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 11, 2017

62': Arsenal 2-3 Leicester City



*Ramsey & Giroud come on*



FT: Arsenal 4-3 Leicester City pic.twitter.com/Ys4Ptr5wBB — Harsh Dave (@ArsenalPoper) August 11, 2017

Martin Tyler absolutely drinking that game in, from start to finish. — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) August 11, 2017

...and breathe!



We want you to sum that one up with just three emojis



Here's our three to get you started: 😄😟😱 pic.twitter.com/egrKbxV0ES — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 11, 2017

This game sums up Arsenal pretty well. Start out strong, struggle mid season and finish fantastically... 🔴⚪️ — Lacazette FC (@Lacazest) August 11, 2017

2' ⏱ AFC 1-0 LCFC

5' ⏱ AFC 1-1 LCFC

29'⏱ AFC 1-2 LCFC

45'⏱ AFC 2-2 LCFC

56'⏱ AFCl 2-3 LCFC

82'⏱ AFC 3-3 LCFC

85'⏱ AFC 4-3 LCFC



Match #1 — David Diligiro (@ChefDave132) August 11, 2017

AAAAAND BREATHE.