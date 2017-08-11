Twitter Basically Breaks as Arsenal and Leicester Treat the World to the Best Opener in PL History
Football, bloody hell.
Football is back. Football is back with a bang. A serious, serious bang. Arsenal and Leicester City treated us to what probably will end up being the game of the season in the first Premier League fixture of the 2017/18 campaign, winning an incredible encounter 4-3 at the Emirates.
Good to be back.
Here's how it unfolded via some excellent reactions on Twitter.
Alexandre Lacazette scored within two minutes, but Leicester struck back with two quick goals to give Arsenal fans - and the rest of the watching audience - that same old feeling that things are just never going to change at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger.
Lacazette SCORES!— Tarek Ahmed (@RealTarekAhmed) August 11, 2017
Arsenal Fans: "This is gonna be OUR year!"
The Foxes get one back...
Arsenal Fans: "Wenger out!" #ARSLEI
Lacazette watching his Arsenal team mates defending like... pic.twitter.com/DFXLqIR783— Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 11, 2017
Not even five minutes gone and it's 1-1 at the Emirates through Okazaki and Lacazette!— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 11, 2017
Welcome back, the Premier League 🏆
160 - There were just 160 seconds separating Alexandre Lacazette & Shinji Okazaki's goals in this match. Drama. #ARSLEI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2017
Jamie Vardy struck to make it 2-1 after some questionable goalkeeping by Petr Cech...
Petr Čech must be saving up all those 15 points he's worth a season to use in one go, like they're Nectar points or something.— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) August 11, 2017
Cech caught in about half a dozen different minds on that cross. Nobody actually tracking the runner. Horrible pass. Oh, Arsenal.— Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) August 11, 2017
Jamie Vardy right now pic.twitter.com/xST5QEGg3I— Football Trolls (@Footballltrolls) August 11, 2017
Wenger's face after Vardy's goal... #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/pAz72s25PE— Pete Quinn (@CoachPeteQuinn) August 11, 2017
Arsenal struck back to equalise on the stroke of half time, but not before they Arsenal'd all over the place just a little bit more. They also very much Arsenal'd all over the place in the second half, too.
Arsenal reshuffle means they now have a midfielder at right-back, a right-back at left-back and two left-backs at centre-back.— Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) August 11, 2017
"We've got Ozil, Mesut Ozil, I just don't think you understand"— Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 11, 2017
*Ozil shanks ball out of play*
Singing stops
And after the break, Vardy struck again following some lax defending to put Arsenal 3-2 down - making the home support stare down the barrel of another opening day defeat.
When Jamie Vardy scores a header to put Leicester 3-2 up at the Emirates #ARSLEI #PLKickoff pic.twitter.com/f4ZSSXMRWg— Two Footed Fantasy (@2FootedFantasy) August 11, 2017
#wengerout brigade starts in 5,4,3,2... Vardy!— Ben Lodge (@Blodge93) August 11, 2017
But that wasn't all. This is the Premier League you know, and it ain't over til it's over. Especially when Aaron Ramsey is on the pitch.
When you check your phone and realise Aaron Ramsey scored a vital goal this evening...#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/jrkVZeQHG4— 90min (@90min_Football) August 11, 2017
Ramsey has totally changed this game round for Arsenal. How he isn't a god there I just don't know...— Jonny Owen (@JonnyOwenFilm) August 11, 2017
As if them lot don't like Aaron Ramsey.— Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 11, 2017
And, of course. Olivier f*cking Giroud. The match winner.
All @Arsenal fans when Olivier Giroud scored that winner!
62': Arsenal 2-3 Leicester City— Harsh Dave (@ArsenalPoper) August 11, 2017
*Ramsey & Giroud come on*
FT: Arsenal 4-3 Leicester City

August 11, 2017
August 11, 2017
Martin Tyler absolutely drinking that game in, from start to finish.— Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) August 11, 2017
#NaNaNaNaa #NaNaNaNaa...#AFCvLCFC 🔴 4-3 🔵 (87)
...and breathe!— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 11, 2017
We want you to sum that one up with just three emojis
Here's our three to get you started: 😄😟😱
This game sums up Arsenal pretty well. Start out strong, struggle mid season and finish fantastically... 🔴⚪️— Lacazette FC (@Lacazest) August 11, 2017
2' ⏱ AFC 1-0 LCFC— David Diligiro (@ChefDave132) August 11, 2017
5' ⏱ AFC 1-1 LCFC
29'⏱ AFC 1-2 LCFC
45'⏱ AFC 2-2 LCFC
56'⏱ AFCl 2-3 LCFC
82'⏱ AFC 3-3 LCFC
85'⏱ AFC 4-3 LCFC
Match #1
AAAAAND BREATHE.