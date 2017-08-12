Arsenal Fans Tweet 'Get Out of Our Club' to Player After His Mistake Leads to a Goal

The Premier League kicked off with a bang last night as Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-3 in an epic encounter at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were 2-3 down with 11 minutes to go, but super-subs Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud propped up with a goal each to give the Gunners a great win.

But Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their frustration toward Petr Cech, who's missed attempt to catch the ball led to Shinji Okazaki's equaliser.



Cech atrocious, get him out of my club — Plebe Memo (@GuilleTheGooner) August 11, 2017

Cech and the rest of his teammates can be thankful the result went in their favour and escaped further scrutiny from Arsenal's fans. Cech was unconvincing for Leicester's 2nd goal after he hesitated to come out to meet Marc Albrighton's cross, which Vardy converted to make it 1-2.

The veteran goalkeeper's night didn't get any better. Leicester's 3rd goal came from another cross into the box that no one, including Cech, came out to meet.

Cech signed from London rivals Chelsea in 2015 and for the most part has been a terrific acquisition for Arsenal. But Friday night's laboured performance wouldn't have helped him against his critics.

The classic #WengerOut cry was trending by the 35-minute mark as well after the Gunners squandered an early lead.

Arsenals fans will be hoping this was a one off from Cech and that his fortunes, along with his performances, change for the better.