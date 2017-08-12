Arsene Wenger Praises Arsenal's Team Spirit After Their Dramatic 4-3 Win Over Leicester City

Wow! It's back alright! The Premier League kicked-off on Friday evening with Arsenal securing a stunning 4-3 win over Leicester City at the Emirates stadium.

Club record signing Alexandre Lacazette scored with just his second Arsenal touch to give them the lead within two minutes but they were pegged back by Shinji Okazaki's effort with just five minutes on the clock.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Jamie Vardy gave the Foxes a surprise 2-1 lead just before the half-hour mark as the home crowd grew increasingly frustrated. However, a Danny Welbeck equaliser in first-half stoppage time levelled the game at two a piece.

Vardy notched his second of the evening with a fine glancing header from a Riyad Mahrez corner on 56 minutes to give Craig Shakespeares side a slender advantage. Arsene Wenger decided to go for it and introduced Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud after 67 minutes and the pair both scored in the final seven minutes, keeping the points in north London after a dramatic first game of the season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to Arsenal's official website after the game, Wenger said: "At some stage it didn’t look like that, no. Overall I must say we kept going and the spirit of the team was absolutely outstanding and overall you could say as well we were punished on every single mistake tonight by a Leicester team who was very efficient going forward.

"And you could see that this team has quality and is used to playing together, but [we had] 70 per cent possession with 27 shots on goal. Leicester had three shots on target and scored three goals, so that shows you how efficient they were, but overall I must say if you look at that from a neutral point of view, for the first game it was a top-quality match.

"You want the Premier League to be the best league in the world and I think it has to produce this kind of game to produce interest and quality. Even people will say we conceded three goals, yes, but we scored four as well and the game was of quality."

Up next for Wenger's side is a trip to the Bet365 stadium to face Stoke City next Saturday where Gunners' fans will be hoping to secure a second successive Premier League victory.