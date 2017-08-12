Barcelona Target Signing of Angel Di Maria With PSG Star Wanting Move Away

Barcelona are considering a move for PSG attacker Angel Di Maria with the player wanting a move away, according to reports.

The Catalans have been active in the summer's transfer window in a bid to reinforce their attacking ranks following the departure of a certain Neymar Jr. Barcelona have seen two big-money bids rejected for Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who has reportedly handed in a transfer request.

Could Di Maria be an ideal replacement for Neymar?



Barcelona are reportedly chasing the winger https://t.co/5STs1DO5oM pic.twitter.com/z5ta499Apd — Sport360° (@Sport360) August 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde's side have also targeted Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman, like Coutinho, seems to be willing to leave for the Blaugrana having skipped training earlier in the week.

Now, it seems Barcelona may be in for yet another high profile attacking player - Di Maria. This is according to a report from Spanish publication Sport which claims that the Argentine desires a move away from the Parc des Princes due to worries over a reduced role after Neymar's arrival.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

Barcelona believe Di Maria is a player in the same vein of Neymar - a world class wide man capable of playing on both flanks. In turn, the Spanish giants are considering a move for Di Maria, though they recognize the former Manchester United man is not their first choice.

Given the players Barcelona have been linked with, a move for Di Maria would certainly not be the most pragmatic decision. The Argentina international is already 29-years-old, meaning he only has one or two years left at the very peak of his powers.

Alternatively, Coutinho and Dembele, 25 and 20-years-old respectively, still have their best years ahead of them.

Barcelona will open their 2017/18 competitive campaign with a Supercopa de España match against Real Madrid.