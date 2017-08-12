Soccer

Blaise Matuidi Headed to Serie A as PSG Close in on Signing AS Monaco's Fabinho

an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain are spending big this transfer window in order to recover from last season's shock title loss. 

With Neymar already signed for a record-breaking fee, the Parisians are looking to buy in-form midfielder Fabinho from Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco. 

With the deal nearing a solid conclusion, RaiSport reports that the Brazilian arrival will lead to the departure of Blaise Matuidi to Juventus for a fee estimated between €20-25m. 

It is believed that Frenchman would be accepting a four-year contract worth €4m-per-year should he decide to play at the Old Lady.

Juventus have previously had their eyes set on Liverpool's Emre Can, as well as Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi, but have prioritised Matuidi as a primary target. 

Last season saw Matuidi create a total of 27 chances with a solid passing accuracy average of 91%.All of which was maintained with a total of 31 interceptions and 19 clearances for the Parisians. 

